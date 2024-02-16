Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish in Franklin is Closed

If you are looking for hot chicken in Franklin, one favorite spot is closed now.

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish has a sign on its door stating, “Temporarily Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please visit our Nashville or Columbia store.

We have reached out to see when the restaurant might reopen, but at this time, we have yet to hear back. The sign mentions visiting a Nashville location; a Big Shake’s location was open in the Gulch on 11th Avenue, but that restaurant now shows permanently closed.

Big Shakes currently has some meal kits listed online for shipping via goldbelly.com; however, all items have a waitlist and the site states that the items will be available soon.

Owners Robin and Shawn (Big Shake) Davis opened their first location in downtown Franklin in 2013 before moving to its current location at 1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin in 2014.

Chef Shawn, aka Big Shake, appeared on Shark Tank in 2011 with his shrimp burger in Season 2. He was turned down by the Shark Tank investors but got the attention of some angel investors who helped him succeed.

Find Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish at 822 Main Street, Columbia.