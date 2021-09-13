The Lash Lounge Opens in Franklin

Lash extension studio, The Lash Lounge, has opened a new studio in Franklin at 3046 Columbia Avenue.

This is the second Lash Lounge location in the area, you can also find them at 4117 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville.

The Lash Lounge offers lash extension, lash lifts, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, eyebrow threading,

What you can expect at The Lash Lounge:

Relaxing, spa-like environment

Expertly-trained stylists

Consultation to build your custom look

Highest quality services and products

For those interested in employment, they are currently hiring, find more information here.

For the latest updates, follow The Lash Lounge Franklin South on Instagram.

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is an eyelash salon headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and currently operates over 100 franchise and corporate salons in the US. The company was founded in 2006 by Anna Phillips and is the first franchise concept of its kind, specializing in customized eyelash extensions and other non-invasive beauty services, including lash lifts, tinting and threading, and more.