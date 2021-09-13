Country Artist Josh Turner to Perform at Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held the Heritage Ball Patron’s Party at the home of Senator Bill and Tracy Frist. Country legend Josh Turner was named entertainer for the Heritage Ball presented by Vanderbilt Health which will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 3.2 billion global streams. He is best-known for hits including “Long Black Train,” “Your Man,” and “Would you Go With Me.” Turner joined the Patron’s Party on video to address the guests and express his enthusiasm and honor as being selected as the Heritage Ball entertainment this year.

Another evening highlight included Heritage Ball chairs Dr. Allen Sills and Mrs. Shawne Sills co-presenting the Foundation’s Tracy Frist Legacy Award to award-winning and internationally recognized fine art photographer Jack Spencer. In making the announcement, Dr. Sills said, “The award is bestowed upon an individual who embodies the American spirit and whose body of work on a national or international level lifts up the efforts of historic preservation. Jack Spencer’s art speaks to preservationists today, giving his audience far beyond what the eye or camera can see.”

Tracy Frist is an active board member of the Heritage Foundation and non-profit supporter, conservationist, horseperson, writer, educator, and agriculturist. She embodies the wholesome American spirit, driven to ensure our collective future and to create a legacy for the people and places for which she so deeply cares.

1 of 4

The Patron’s Award was presented to Sondra Morris who not only serves as the Vice Chair of Franklin Grove and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, she also is a lead donor for the Foundation’s largest project, Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens. In making the presentation, Board Chair David Garrett said, “Sondra is an example of what makes our community so special. She is a volunteer, a donor, and has spent countless hours working one on one with our amazing landscape architects to bring to life the vision of the gardens at Franklin Grove. She is passionate; she gives of her time, talent, and resources; and most importantly, she gives of herself.”

McConnell Hospitality Group serves as this year’s Official Drink Sponsor of the ball. At the party, Beverage Director Chris Capaldi unveiled and served this year’s Heritage Ball signature drink, “The Preservationist” made with Ford’s Gin, Giffard Apricot du Rousillon, Galliano L’Aperativo, cranberry, Chinese 5 Spice Bitters, and lemon.

The Heritage Ball is Williamson County’s longest-running black-tie fundraiser and typically attracts more than 800 guests to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation while raising funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a cocktail reception, seated dinner, and live entertainment, the ball will feature an online auction which launched during the Patron’s Party, a live auction, and a Next Gen Late Party for young professionals along with other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables for the 48th Annual Heritage Ball presented by Vanderbilt Health Oct. 2 are available online at events.williamsonheritage.org. Additionally, over one hundred online auction items were made live for public bidding now at heritageball.givesmart.com. For information on underwriter and sponsorship opportunities, as well as becoming a table host, contact Melissa Houck, Director of Development [email protected]