Kat McElroy has joined Tennessee Bank and Trust as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, announced Brian Heinrichs, President and Chief Banking Officer.

“Kat is an experienced professional with deep roots in middle Tennessee,” said Heinrichs. “As we expand our locations and services and continue to attract talent and build infrastructure, our team is working together with a common purpose to bring consistent value to our customers and community. We are excited for the momentum that Kat will bring to that mission.”

Specializing in construction financing, McElroy works directly with local builders in the area. She will be tasked with establishing and maintaining a ‘trusted advisor’ relationship with new and existing clients based on knowledgeable advice that is aligned to the clients’ business objectives. In addition, she will develop and grow new business and relationships with prospects, driving the bank’s financial performance through profitable revenue and growth and quality credit. She was previously Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Triumph Bank.

A Franklin native, Kat holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and is a graduate of LSU Graduate School of Banking. She currently resides in the East Nashville neighborhood.

Tennessee Bank & Trust is a privately owned, full-service community bank that offers clients a range of custom products and services for both individuals and businesses. With some of the most experienced bankers in the region, Tennessee Bank & Trust was formed through one mission: the desire to serve clients better than anyone else. The bank has branch locations in Franklin at 9000 Carothers Parkway and Nashville at 4007 Hillsboro Pike and is one of eight banks wholly owned by Gaylon M. Lawrence, Jr. For more information, please visit www.tennbank.com.