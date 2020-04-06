Thales Academy, a college preparatory network of Pre-K-12 independent schools, is offering a significant tuition reduction for its new campus location in Franklin to help offset the effects of the struggling economy.

“Due to the economic effects of statewide closures, we have decided to reduce tuition to help make our affordable tuition model even more accessible to families in the Franklin area during this challenging time,” says Bob Luddy, founder of Thales Academy. “Our goal is to offer the highest quality education at the lowest possible cost to families, and we recognize that this is a time of increased financial stress for many. We are working to minimize costs as much as we can to offset the economic impact and allow families to continue to invest in a strong education for their child.” This tuition reduction will not deteriorate the quality of the education offered in any way.

With the early pay option, families can now save up to $1000 and pay only $5000 for a full year’s tuition if they pay the entire amount up front, or if they prefer to spread payments over the year, they can save $700 and pay the $5,300 annual tuition over 10 monthly payments.

“Tuition at Thales Academy covers all materials for the year, and our families appreciate that we never fundraise or charge any hidden or unexpected fees,” explains Katherine Tripp, Admissions Counselor at Thales Academy. “Scholarships are also available for hardship cases. It is our mission to make a Thales Academy education attainable for all students.”

Thales Academy Franklin’s campus will open this July, initially offering grades K-3 for the 2020-2021 school year, with more grades to come in future years. Due to the stay-at-home mandate issued by Governor Lee, in-person information sessions and tours for Thales Academy Franklin have been replaced with virtual options for the duration of the order. Virtual information sessions are being offered periodically and are posted on the Thales Academy Franklin Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ThalesAcademyFranklin. FAQs, admissions information and virtual tours can be found on the Thales Academy website: https://www.thalesacademy.org/; and personal chats with an admissions counselor can be arranged by emailing admissions@thalesacademy.org.

Thales Academy currently operates eight campuses in the Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina areas, instructing over 3,000 students. The school will open its Franklin campus as well as a Glen Allen, VA campus in July 2020, and continues to add campuses as demand for its successful school model grows. Hallmarks of Thales Academy include: rigorous, college-prep academics that emphasize learning to mastery; character formation; real world skills development; personalized attention and affordable tuition with no extra fees or fundraising.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a Pre-K-12 college preparatory network of schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. For more information and to apply for admission online, visit www.thalesacademy.org.

