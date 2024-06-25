Justin Timberlake Sells Property Just Outside of Leiper’s Fork

By
Donna Vissman
-
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area.

The property was sold on May 24th through a trust for $8 million. Michael S. Dreyer facilitated the sale in his role as trustee of Leiper’s Fork Title Holding Trust to Liautaud Development Group LLC., an Illinois limited liability company.

Timberlake listed the 12,363-acre property through Covey Rise Properties for $10 million on Aug. 17, 2023, shared by Nashville Business Journal. Timberlake purchased the property from Aubrey Preston back in 2015 for $4 million.

The property has a fishing pond, miles of trails, and a hunting area. Its future is unknown at this time.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleSilver Alert Issued for Missing Nashville Man
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here