Justin Timberlake Sells Property Just Outside of Leiper’s Fork

According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area.

The property was sold on May 24th through a trust for $8 million. Michael S. Dreyer facilitated the sale in his role as trustee of Leiper’s Fork Title Holding Trust to Liautaud Development Group LLC., an Illinois limited liability company.

Timberlake listed the 12,363-acre property through Covey Rise Properties for $10 million on Aug. 17, 2023, shared by Nashville Business Journal. Timberlake purchased the property from Aubrey Preston back in 2015 for $4 million.

The property has a fishing pond, miles of trails, and a hunting area. Its future is unknown at this time.

