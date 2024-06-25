Silver Alert Issued for Missing Nashville Man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Weissman, who is missing from Nashville.

The 80-year-old is 5’7″, 140 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on May 29th near the area of Sadler Ct. in Nashville, TN.

Weissman may be driving a 2021 gray Chevy Trax with TN tag BLH4091. Robert has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have any information, call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7879 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

