John Carter Cash to Unveil Art Exhibit in Leiper’s Fork

Acclaimed artist, producer, and cultural steward John Carter Cash will unveil his latest creative endeavor at his first visual art exhibition, “Dark Hallways,” featuring a special opening reception at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 13, at Southern Underground Gallery (4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Suite 6) in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

During the opening reception, Cash will be on-site painting live, offering guests a rare opportunity to witness his creative process in real time. The live painting will be available for bidding that evening, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting SOS Children’s Villages International in support of their humanitarian relief efforts in Jamaica.

Dark Hallways is a focused body of work centered on interior passageways and repeating corridors that stretch forward, narrow, and recede into uncertain depth. Throughout the exhibition, hallways recur as psychological structures, serving as metaphors for memory, endurance, and the experience of moving through difficult internal terrain.

Cash’s paintings are rooted in psychological architecture and emotional space rather than literal place. Working primarily in oil, he uses forced perspective, compressed interiors, and repeated structural motifs: hallways, doors, windows, and corridors to explore memory, isolation, and transition. His surfaces are intentionally raw and physical, with visible brushwork and layered color that resists polish in favor of immediacy.

Though often dark in palette, the work is not purely bleak. Vivid sweeps of color: reds, yellows, blues, appear as ruptures within confined spaces, suggesting moments of tension, revelation, or passage. Figures are rarely present, and when they are, they appear ambiguous or transitional, reinforcing a sense of absence and psychological weight.

Cash’s work occupies a space between abstraction and representation. The paintings do not offer narrative resolution; instead, they invite prolonged looking and personal interpretation, asking viewers to confront the emotional resonance of enclosed spaces and the quiet unease they can carry.

The exhibition’s visual centerpiece depicts a mysterious, elongated hallway illuminated by floating bursts of color and light, suggesting both introspection and infinite possibility. The piece reflects Cash’s continued exploration of storytelling through visual media, merging emotional depth with striking, imaginative aesthetics.

He shares, “My art is not about the spaces we go through physically, but about those we move through internally.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibition, meet the artist, and experience the work firsthand in an intimate gallery setting.

About John Carter Cash: Growing up among one of country music’s most iconic families, John Carter Cash has carried forward the heritage of his parents, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, while forging his own distinct artistic path. An accomplished producer, musician, and author, he has produced hundreds of recordings for artists including Loretta Lynn, Elvis Costello, Jamey Johnson, Chris Cornell, George Jones, Jewel, Mavis Staples, Brooks & Dunn, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, and many more.

In addition to winning two Grammy Awards, Cash has contributed to six Grammy-winning projects as a producer, writer, or collaborator—cementing his influence on the American music landscape. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and caretaker of the Carter-Cash legacy, John Carter, continues to honor his family’s storied history while expanding its creative horizon.

