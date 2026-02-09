Photo of the Day: February 9, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Republic recording artist and BMG Nashville Publishing’s Jelly Roll achieved a new pinnacle in his monumental career capturing his first three GRAMMY Awards at the 2026 ceremony. In the televised broadcast on CBS, Jelly Roll was awarded the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Country Album for his latest release Beautifully Broken. In the Premiere Ceremony, Jelly Roll captured his first two GRAMMYs — Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” by Shaboozey and Jelly Roll and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.