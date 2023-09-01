Jeni’s Spendid Ice Creams Rolls Out New Fall Flavors That Aren’t Pumpkin

Jeni’s Spendid Ice Creams is rolling out some fall flavors. Here’s a look at what’s coming to your local scoop shop in the weeks ahead.

SUMMER ISN’T OVER YET! They launched Rainbow Fizz—a limited edition, in-shop-only, late-summer float. It combines citrusy and tart Rainbow buttermilk frozen yogurt with our fruity and fizzy beverage, Pink Champ. Tastes like sunshine in every swig. Available now for a limited time in select scoop shops.

MOVE OVER PUMPKIN SPICE! Jeni’s new Sweet Potato Marshmallow Brûlée ice cream is what autumnal dreams are made of. It’s an evolution of their classic (and cult favorite!) Sweet Potato with Torched Marshmallows ice cream. Made with roasted sweet potatoes, nutmeg and cinnamon, a bright marshmallow sweet cream swirl, and burnt sugar candies for a caramelized finish. Available in shops and online Thursday, 9/7.

Below are new fall classics. Dropping in scoop shops mid-September, and available online now.

Green Mint Chip—peppermint cream with crunchy, bittersweet chocolate (available in shops on 9/14).

Skillet Cinnamon Roll—cream cheese frosting ice cream and gooey caramel with lots and lots of cinnamon (available in shops on 9/14).

Boston Cream Pie—salted vanilla custard layered with yellow cake pieces and darkest chocolate fudge (available in shops on 9/21).

Cookies in Cream—scratch-made darkest-chocolate cookies with flecks of white chocolate in vanilla-scented cream (available in shops on 9/21).

CONE COINS ARE BACK! And because Halloween is synonymous with fall, Cone Coins are back in the scoop shops starting 10/5. They’re are kid-sized gift cards all dressed up with spooky backers—making them the perfect trick-or-treat handout. Every coin (available in bundles of 20 for $40) is redeemable for one kids cone at a Jeni’s scoop shop.

Jeni’s has locations in Franklin, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive; Brentwood, 211 Franklin Road, and 1892 Eastland Drive, Nashville.