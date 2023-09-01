OBITUARY: Adrienne Adams Komisky

Adrienne Adams Komisky, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

We are rejoicing to know she is amongst countless loved ones in Heaven now celebrating and worshipping our Savior firsthand.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion (MC) and Evelyn Adams; her husband of over 20 years, Steve Komisky; brother, Curtis Adams.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Matthew Komisky and his wife Maria, Patrick Komisky; cherished grandchildren, Stephen, Mallory, Ezra and Vivian Komisky, as well as a host of dear cousins, family, and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3 pm in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the funeral home from 5-8. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

