Jeffrey White Held After Attempting to Evade Police in Multiple Jurisdictions

Jeffrey White, the suspect who attempted to evade officers yesterday afternoon, remains jailed this morning.

The 19-year-old originally fled from Metro Police before also attempting to evade Franklin Officers who tried pulling him over near downtown. It came to an end on Acton Street near Natchez Street after White crashed into four cars, including two Franklin Police cars and a fence before being boxed in and taken into custody by FPD Officers. Police helicopters aided in White’s tracking and capture. No one was injured during his brazen attempted getaway.

Charged with Aggravated Assault, Felony Evading, Reckless Endangerment, x2 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash, x2 counts of Failure to Report a Crash, and Driving Without a License, White is being held on an $84,500 bond.