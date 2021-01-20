Felony Suspect Arrested in Franklin After Fleeing Metro Police

A felony suspect that fled from Metro Police this afternoon has been captured in Franklin.

The driver originally fled from Metro Police before also attempting to evade Franklin Officers who tried pulling him over near downtown. It came to an end on Acton Street near Natchez Street after the suspect crashed into four cars, including two Franklin Police cars and a fence before being boxed in and taken into custody by FPD Officers. Police helicopters aided in the tracking and capture of the suspect.

No one was injured during this brazen attempted getaway. Additional information about the suspect and his charges is forthcoming.