Dolly Parton’s Brother Randy Dies at 67

Randy Parton, the youngest brother to country artist Dolly Parton, has died.

He was 67 years old. Dolly and Randy collaborated together many times over the years, their last duet was on her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

Via Facebook, Dolly shared the following message to fans.

My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.



“You Are My Christmas,” our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.



He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts,

Dolly Parton and Family