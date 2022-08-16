J. Crew Factory Store to Open in Brentwood

A new J. Crew Factory store will open in Brentwood.

A sign was posted on the doors stating “Coming Soon” at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Road) for a J. Crew Factory store in the spot formerly occupied by Brentwood Wine and Spirits which is now Total Wine.

At this time, we don’t know exactly when the store will open. Keeping checking back here for updates.

In the area, there is one other J. Crew Factory store located at Opry Mills, 260 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville. This will be the first location in Williamson County for a factory store or a regular J. Crew since the one at CoolSprings Galleria closed back in 2017.

Those interested in employment, should visit J. Crew Factory page for Brentwood here.