Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Takes Place in Brentwood This Week

The 9th annual Battle of the Badges competition returns to Brentwood on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library located at 8109 Concord Road.

The community donated 5,143 pints during last year’s blood drive. This year’s goal is to collect even more blood and platelet donations to help those in need of blood and its life saving components. The 2022 drive will be held in in support of Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe who was injured earlier this year in a pursuit, when the driver of a vehicle he was attempting to pull over for expired tags, allegedly shot Rowe in the shoulder with an AR-15-style rifle.

Event Dates and Times

August 17th 6AM – 6PM

August 18th 6AM – 6PM

Location – John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The #BattleoftheBadges blood drive is a national rivalry among first responder groups to help ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays. Groups participating this year include the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Brentwood Police Department, the Nolensville Fire and Rescue Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

In addition to helping save lives and supporting local first responders, those who come to give for the Battle of the Badges will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and refreshments, plus chance to win door prizes and gift cards.

Summer travel and vacations equal fewer blood donations, leaving the American Red Cross in an emergent need for blood. Then, the winter holiday season is one of the most challenging periods of the year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood and platelet donations. Busy schedules and inclement weather often mean fewer blood donations. However, the need for blood is constant. Every day, regardless of the season, hospital patients need blood or platelets for cancer treatments, lifesaving surgeries, or emergency care related to accidents or trauma. Please consider coming out and supporting this community drive.

You are welcome to walk in or make an appointment in advance by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using sponsor code: brentwoodbattleofthebadges or contact Sara Smyly at [email protected] or Brentwood Fire and Rescue Engineer Tom LoSchiavo at [email protected] Or Lt. Jeff Moorehead with the Brentwood Police Department at [email protected]