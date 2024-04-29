Isaac Collins Named International League Player of the Week

League Player of the Week for April 23-28, 2024. Collins is the first Sounds player this season and first position player since Abraham Toro last season to win the league’s weekly honor.

In honor of Collins’ achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Isaac’s choosing.

Collins led the charge for the Sounds offense in the series at Louisville. The switch hitter batted .409 (9-for-22), with six of his nine knocks going for extra bases. He launched three home runs, stole two bases and walked six times, accounting for seven runs on the week. Collins hit safely in each game and homered in each of the final two games. He tied for the league lead in homers during the week and ranked in the top three in OPS (2nd, 1.491), total bases (2nd, 21), hits (T-2nd), runs (T-2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), and slugging percentage (3rd, .955).

The weekly honor is the third such award of Collins’ career. He earned Northwest League Player of the Week honors for July 26-August 1 and September 13-19 in 2021 while with High-A Spokane in the Colorado Rockies organization. Collins was also named a Northwest League Postseason All-Star and an MiLB.com Organization All-Star following his sophomore campaign in professional baseball.

Milwaukee selected Collins from Colorado in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft on December 7, 2022. He was originally selected in the ninth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft by Colorado out of Creighton University.

Collins and the Sounds return to First Horizon Park tomorrow night, beginning a six-game series against baseball’s top-prospect Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles). The first pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.

