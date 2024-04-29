Shining Apple Volunteers Celebrated a 28th Annual Award Ceremony

Williamson County Schools thanked its top volunteers for their dedication and service to the district at the 28th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 23, 2024. More photos here!
Each of the district’s 52 schools selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.
“This is one of my favorite events we host throughout the year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without the help of our volunteers. This is just a small way we can show our appreciation. There’s really no way we can thank them enough.”
Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below. A full video of the ceremony will be included in the April 30 issue of InFocus.
Elementary Schools
- Sarah Jones, Allendale Elementary
- Nicole Keswani, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Portia Fulk, Arrington Elementary
- Leigh-Ann Pasquale, Bethesda Elementary
- Shallon Gray, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Leonard Ford, Clovercroft Elementary
- Corinne Reese, College Grove Elementary
- Caity Schinnick, Creekside Elementary
- Brenda Mazzanti, Crockett Elementary
- Rebecca Kidd, Edmondson Elementary
- Erin Welch, Fairview Elementary
- Kelley Godfrey, Grassland Elementary
- Jen Berger, Heritage Elementary
- Crystal Sterle, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Ashley Treangen, Jordan Elementary
- Hina Desai, Kenrose Elementary
- Lauren Richards, Lipscomb Elementary
- Mandy Hopkins, Longview Elementary
- Casie Luna, Mill Creek Elementary
- Julie Deol, Nolensville Elementary
- Kristen Allen, Oak View Elementary
- John Licata, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Beth Frankenberg, Scales Elementary
- Megan Young, Sunset Elementary
- Alanda Lavalleur, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Donna Platt, Trinity Elementary
- Elizabeth Payne, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Amy Hazelwood, Westwood Elementary
- Jessica Arevalo, Winstead Elementary
Middle Schools
- Halie Fisher, Brentwood Middle
- Christi Harpe, Fairview Middle
- Grace Ogles, Grassland Middle
- Kristi Cobb, Heritage Middle
- Michelle Harless, Legacy Middle
- Katie Estok, Mill Creek Middle
- Emily Braden, Page Middle
- Christine Harris, Spring Station Middle
- Danielle McCabee, Sunset Middle
- Melissa Daniel, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Emily Gentzler, Woodland Middle
- Lori Waddell, Hillsboro K-8
High Schools
- Stephanie Greer, Brentwood High
- Candace Chang, Centennial High
- Kim Smith, Fairview High
- Esme Brown, Franklin High
- Matt Rogers, Independence High
- Brittney Thompson, Nolensville High
- Buddy Tate, Page High
- Sarah Jones, Ravenwood High
- Heather Davenport, Renaissance High
- Chris Hendrix, Summit High
- Sue Caudill, Vanguard Virtual High