Shining Apple Volunteers Celebrated a 28th Annual Award Ceremony

Williamson County Schools thanked its top volunteers for their dedication and service to the district at the 28th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 23, 2024. More photos here!

Each of the district’s 52 schools selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.

“This is one of my favorite events we host throughout the year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without the help of our volunteers. This is just a small way we can show our appreciation. There’s really no way we can thank them enough.”

Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below. A full video of the ceremony will be included in the April 30 issue of InFocus.

Elementary Schools

Sarah Jones, Allendale Elementary

Nicole Keswani, Amanda H. North Elementary

Portia Fulk, Arrington Elementary

Leigh-Ann Pasquale, Bethesda Elementary

Shallon Gray, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Leonard Ford, Clovercroft Elementary

Corinne Reese, College Grove Elementary

Caity Schinnick, Creekside Elementary

Brenda Mazzanti, Crockett Elementary

Rebecca Kidd, Edmondson Elementary

Erin Welch, Fairview Elementary

Kelley Godfrey, Grassland Elementary

Jen Berger, Heritage Elementary

Crystal Sterle, Hunters Bend Elementary

Ashley Treangen, Jordan Elementary

Hina Desai, Kenrose Elementary

Lauren Richards, Lipscomb Elementary

Mandy Hopkins, Longview Elementary

Casie Luna, Mill Creek Elementary

Julie Deol, Nolensville Elementary

Kristen Allen, Oak View Elementary

John Licata, Pearre Creek Elementary

Beth Frankenberg, Scales Elementary

Megan Young, Sunset Elementary

Alanda Lavalleur, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Donna Platt, Trinity Elementary

Elizabeth Payne, Walnut Grove Elementary

Amy Hazelwood, Westwood Elementary

Jessica Arevalo, Winstead Elementary

Middle Schools

Halie Fisher, Brentwood Middle

Christi Harpe, Fairview Middle

Grace Ogles, Grassland Middle

Kristi Cobb, Heritage Middle

Michelle Harless, Legacy Middle

Katie Estok, Mill Creek Middle

Emily Braden, Page Middle

Christine Harris, Spring Station Middle

Danielle McCabee, Sunset Middle

Melissa Daniel, Thompson’s Station Middle

Emily Gentzler, Woodland Middle

Lori Waddell, Hillsboro K-8

High Schools

Stephanie Greer, Brentwood High

Candace Chang, Centennial High

Kim Smith, Fairview High

Esme Brown, Franklin High

Matt Rogers, Independence High

Brittney Thompson, Nolensville High

Buddy Tate, Page High

Sarah Jones, Ravenwood High

Heather Davenport, Renaissance High

Chris Hendrix, Summit High

Sue Caudill, Vanguard Virtual High

Source: WCS

More School News

Email