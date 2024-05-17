Sounds Return to Nashville For Six-Game Homestand on Tuesday, May 21

NASHVILLE – Following the longest road trip of the season, the Nashville Sounds return to Hit City next week for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Included in the final homestand of May are five theme nights, two giveaways, a specialty jersey and fun for the entire family.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Sounds Puzzle giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation (first 1,000 fans).

People’s Choice Night: All Fun and Games – Tonight is more than just a baseball game – it’s game night for our fans as well! A variety of different in-game promotions and activities will be dedicated to America’s other favorite pastime. Fans can play giant Jenga, Uno, Plinko and other game night favorites under the guitar scoreboard.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, May 23 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night – The Sounds invite area teachers to enjoy a ballgame after a successful school year. All teachers and school staff get a discounted corner section ticket with code ‘TEACH’ here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, May 24 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Mental Health Awareness Jersey Auction – The Nashville Sounds will wear and auction specialty jerseys to recognize the importance of mental health. The jerseys auction will run until Thursday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. All proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Bids can be placed by clicking here.

Mental Health Awareness Night – It’s okay to not be okay. Fans can receive honor beads, showing their personal connection to the cause of mental health and help identify others who understand our experience with mental illness, from the AFSP activation table. Additionally, fans can purchase tickets throughout the game to destroy the Smash Car and “Smash the Stigma” around mental health. The activation will be located on the left field concourse (one hit for $5, three hits for $10 and three hits with a Sounds replica jersey for $20). 100% of the funds raised will benefit the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Fans will have other numerous opportunities to donate when buying tickets or at the ballpark.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, May 25 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hit City Hat giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

Faith and Family Night – Fans can interact with Sounds outfielder Brewer Hicklen in a Q-and-A session and listen to pregame music by Soul Choir under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 – 5:45.

Hit City Saturday –. The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Sunday, May 26 vs. Charlotte – 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers – Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys. Fans can also meet and get autographs with Warlock, a Lucha Libre Star of the World Wrestling Organization, during the second inning.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10 – 1:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15 presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

