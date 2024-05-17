Sounds Keep Rolling With Third Straight Triumph at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Nashville Sounds (21-21) stayed hot in the Sunshine State, taking their third win of the series 5-2 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-25) on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Six Sounds had a hit in the game. Dunn finished 1-for-4 with a run and walk in his Sounds debut out of the leadoff spot. Wiemer played all nine innings on MLB rehab assignment in left field and had a single.

Nashville has clinched at least a split of the six-game series after taking each of the first three games. Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (3-4, 6.28) will get the ball for the Sounds tomorrow. He’ll go up against right-hander Max Meyer (0-3, 9.24). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central at 121 Financial Ballpark.

