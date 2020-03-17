The Iroquois Steeplechase, taking place every May at Nashville’s Percy Warner Park, has become known as “Music City’s traditional rite of spring.” However, due to the CDC’s recent recommendation to limit gatherings to 50 people, event organizers have postponed this year’s event.

Via Facebook, Steeplechase shared the news of the postponement.

The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is the safety of our patrons and participants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that no gathering of 50 or more take place within the next eight weeks. With our event at the eight-week mark on May 9, we have determined we will postpone the event and hope to announce a new date very soon. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through our options to bring you one of Nashville’s most treasured events.

About Iroquois Steeplechase

Held on the second Saturday of every May at Nashville’s Percy Warner Park, the Iroquois Steeplechase is the premier spring race in American steeplechasing, typically attracting more than 25,000 spectators. Since being designated in 1981 as the official charity of the Iroquois Steeplechase, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has received more than $10 million from the event proceeds.