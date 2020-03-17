St Patrick's Day
St Patrick’s Day may look a little different this year as we practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. All parks are still open and it’s the perfect place to find a four-leaf clover. Afterwards, we gathered some other things for you to do with the family.

Here are some ideas to celebrate at home.

1Make a Leprechaun Trap

Here’s where you can be creative by creating your own trap. Use pipe cleaners to create a ladder, and green paper to cut out shamrocks. The rest is up to your imagination. Find examples of traps here.

2Make a Family Meal Together

Try your hand at making Irish Stew for dinner to celebrate. Utilizing root vegetables, beef, and Guinness beer, the traditional recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Find the recipe here. 

3Learn Some Facts About Ireland

Since the kids are out of school, National Geographic Kids has lots of facts you can learn about Ireland. Did you know that Ireland is the continent’s second-largest island (after Great Britain). Read all the facts here. 

4Watch a Movie

The Secret of Kells is a family-friendly movie out on Netflix.Young Brendan lives in a remote medieval outpost under siege from barbarian raids. But a new life of adventure beckons when a celebrated master illuminator arrives from the isle of Iona carrying an ancient but unfinished book, brimming with secret wisdom and powers. To help complete the magical book, Brendan has to overcome his deepest fears on a dangerous quest that takes him into the enchanted forest where mythical creatures hide. It is here that he meets the fairy Aisling, a mysterious young wolf-girl, who helps him along the way.

5Make a Green Drink

For the adults in the family, you can use the leftover Guinness, add green food coloring to make green beer. The rest of the family can make a shamrock shake with vanilla ice cream,  your choice of milk, a drop of green food coloring, and a drop of peppermint extract. Add whip cream and sprinkles for topping. Find the recipe here. 

