When you visit your local Starbucks, you may notice some changes.

Starbucks is implementing changes to encourage “social distancing.“

Here are the changes Starbucks will implement.

They are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas

Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery

They will have a modified condiment bar in all stores

Customers may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis

Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. CoolSprings Galleria location is closed at this time.

Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” Starbucks states on its site.