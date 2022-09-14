Inclusive Brentwood Playground to Celebrate Grand Opening Later this Month

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of the grand opening of the Miles Together Playground at the Granny White Park in Brentwood (610 Granny White Pike), named in honor of Miles Peck, who was born with Down syndrome. The event will take place on Saturday, September 24th at 9 am.

The Peck family lives in Brentwood and founded the Miles for Miles Foundation, a nonprofit that works to enhance the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To learn more about the playground, click here. Funding for this project is a community effort thanks to donations from the Rotary Clubs of Brentwood, the Miles for Miles Foundation, the City of Brentwood 50th Anniversary Committee, the City of Brentwood, and the many generous business and community donors.

See photos of the playground below.