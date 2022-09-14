Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October

Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE.

With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as inspiring stories about his journey to finding success. Additionally, emerging artist George Birge will serve as the show’s musical opener.

In addition to the Nashville date, Bones recently announced that he will be taking BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL out West for a show at Wynn Las Vegas on December 3rd.

Fans can also catch Bones on USA Network every Monday night as he hosts the new competition series, “Snake In The Grass.” Dubbed the “New Favorite Competition Series” for fans of Survivor (E! Online), new episodes are airing each week.