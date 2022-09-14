Texas Music Showcase Added to Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is almost here, with the highly-anticipated event returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 24 & 25. This will be Pilgrimage Festival’s eighth year and its most exciting yet, with music, food, family fun and more!

A new addition to the festival this year is a visit from Stable Hall, an upcoming new music venue based out of the historic Pearl Stable building in San Antonio, TX. Stable Hall will bring a Texas music showcase to Pilgrimage Festival featuring local artists Garrett T. Capps, Santiago Jiménez Jr., Rosie Flores and The Peterson Brothers.

W. Brandt Wood, co-founder and co-producer of Pilgrimage Festival, is a music industry veteran of 30 years and serves as a principal of WoodHouse, which is developing and will operate Stable Hall. Leading the talent team of both Stable Hall and Pilgrimage Festival, whose philosophy is to embrace the local music scene, is Newport Folk Festival producer Jay Sweet together with Wood.

“Connecting the dots with Pilgrimage Festival was easy when Stable Hall materialized and has manifested itself in a Texas showcase of four legendary artists coming from San Antonio to play Pilgrimage Festival this year,” Wood shares.

TEXAS ARTISTS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

*Schedules for each stage are subject to change

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

11:40 a.m. – The Peterson Brothers – ORCA Shady Grove Stage

12:00 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps – Gold Record Road Stage

3:00 p.m. – The Peterson Brothers – Americana Music Triangle Experience

4:00 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps – Americana Music Triangle Experience

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

11:40 a.m. Rosie Flores – ORCA Shady Grove Stage

2:30 p.m. – Santiago Jiménez Jr. – Americana Music Triangle Experience

3:20 p.m. – Rosie Flores – Americana Music Triangle Experience

The Lone Star State-based performers will join Pilgrimage Festival’s must-see lineup, anchored by headliners Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers with sets by over four dozen acts including Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Brittney Spencer, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Jensen McRae and many more.

Along with music, Pilgrimage Festival is spotlighting community creatives with 40 artisanal vendors and local retailers in Makers Village and more than 25 food and beverage partners at the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park and Craft Beer Hall.

Secure your spot to make the Pilgrimage – two-day GA passes, two-day VIP passes and single-day tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now, and you can purchase tickets here.