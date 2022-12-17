If you Like Caroline Bryan’s Pranksmas – Here’s How to Win a Prize by Creating Your Own Prank

It’s a way to countdown to Christmas – following country artist Luke Bryan and wife Caroline’s Pranksmas.

Twelve days before Christmas, a new prank is revealed on social media where any member of the family could be the victim.

The tradition has continued for years, one of our favorites is when Caroline took Luke’s favorite bar of soap and covered it in clear nail polish so it wouldn’t lather.

Now, you can join in on the prank. Caroline has launched a Prankmas contest.

Here are the details: Send a video of you pranking your loved ones to pranksmas@gmail.com with your name and mailing address.

You can do anything from a fake snake, toothpaste filled cookie, or Caroline’s favorite, the airhorn. PRANK RESPONSIBLY.

The contest closes on December 22nd at 9pm central. 10 winners will be chosen and their videos will be posted on @linabryan3 Instagram on December 23rd and 24th. Winners get a $200 visa gift card.

