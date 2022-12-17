New Franklin Coffee Shop Has an Australian Flair

A new, unique coffee shop called Elroy Coffee Co opened at 400 Downs Boulevard in Franklin.

What makes this coffee spot different is the owner’s ties to Australia and the mission to bring those unique flavors to Franklin.

Owner, Jodie Fairclough shared, “I operated a small coffee shop in Australia and loved the way it brought people together into community. I love hearing people’s stories and being a small part of their lives! When we immigrated to USA just over 18 months ago, this is all that I dreamed about doing- creating another community hub for people to connect and feel that they belonged somewhere. Gathering over amazing coffee and food is what bonds us! After COVID, and with so many people moving to the Franklin, Nashville area, individuals need to reconnect with others and/ or to have a place where they feel seen, noticed, and welcomed. We also struggled to find the flavor of the coffee that we were used to back home!!”

In talking about what makes the Franklin-based Australian coffee shop a little different than others in the area- it’s the coffee and the food offerings.

Fairclough says, “I think the coffee is different! We worked with our local roaster to find the flavor and notes of the coffee that we used to get in Australia. It is a rich, dark roast that reminds us of home. We also offer Australian Organic Chocolate mix (which is AMAZING), Melbourne Prana Chai, and many other food items that you would normally see on a coffee shop menu in Australia. Oh, and the PIES AND SAUSAGE ROLLS. These are typical food in Australia that will blow you away!. We freight them in overnight from an Australian Baker in LA. They are unique and super tasty, but keeping up supply has proven very difficult due to the demand. We have purchased a new freezer to enable us to never run out!”

And if you are asking if they sell Vegemite, the answer is yes.

“We also sell Vegemite and have a range of retail goods that appreciate the great outdoors because Australians love being outdoors! (We sell a range that supports the National Parks of USA),” shared Fairclough.

I’m always curious about a coffee shop owner’s go-to drink order if they were a customer. Fairclough says Flat white – without a doubt!

Each coffee shop you visit has a unique feel, and in describing Elroy Coffee Co, Fairclough uses three words – authentic, spacious, and welcoming.

On Instagram, they share their core values for the coffee shop with four distinct values.

Celebrate adventure and creativity, nurture relationships and connection, value wellness and slow living, and honor God and all of His creations.

Hours for the coffee shop are Monday- Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, and Saturday, 8 am – 2 pm. Find the latest updates here.