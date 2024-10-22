High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 10

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Welcome to our Week 10 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 10
Week 10
High School Football games for October 25, 2024

BGA Wildcats vs. Webb Feet

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Lipscomb Mustangs

Independence Eagles vs. Brentwood Bruins

Centennial Cougars vs. Page Patriots

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions

Sycamore War Eagles vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets

Father Ryan Irish vs. Christian Brothers Purple Wave

Mt Juliet Golden Bears vs. Franklin Admirals

Grace Christian Lions vs. Donelson Christian Wildcats

Summit Spartans vs. Nolensville Knights

Oakland Patriots vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Tullahoma Wildcats vs. Spring Hill Raiders

