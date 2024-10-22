High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 10

Welcome to our Week 10 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 10 Week 10 High School Football games for October 25, 2024 
BGA Wildcats vs. Webb Feet
Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Lipscomb Mustangs
Independence Eagles vs. Brentwood Bruins
Centennial Cougars vs. Page Patriots
Franklin Road Panthers vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions
Sycamore War Eagles vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets
Father Ryan Irish vs. Christian Brothers Purple Wave
Mt Juliet Golden Bears vs. Franklin Admirals
Grace Christian Lions vs. Donelson Christian Wildcats
Summit Spartans vs. Nolensville Knights
Oakland Patriots vs. Ravenwood Raptors
Tullahoma Wildcats vs. Spring Hill Raiders

