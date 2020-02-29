The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament, produced by Next Gen Heritage Foundation, will be held on April 4, 2020, at Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B., Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville, TN.

The annual cornhole tournament serves as a family-friendly community event and an opportunity for the Heritage Foundation’s Next Generation membership group to recruit new members. Next Gen is specifically for members ages 21 to 40.

Two-person teams can register for $50 by going to www.williamsonheritage.org/events.

Registration is open until March 27. If you join as a member of the Next Gen Heritage Foundation between now and March 27, your entry fee for the cornhole tournament will be complimentary. Spectators are welcome and do not have to register to attend the event.

Team check-in will begin at 12:30, with the tournament beginning at 1 and going until 4:30. The winning team of the tournament will receive a prize valued at $250 or more! Details to come.

Next Gen is the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s membership group for ages 21-40. The group’s mission is to engage community members in that age group in education, local history, preservation of places that matter and furthering a sense of community. Next Gen helps to support the Heritage Foundation by volunteering, supporting fundraising efforts and recruiting new members. Active members also host regular mixers and help plan events. Next Gen membership is $50 annually. For more information about Next Gen Heritage Foundation, or to become a member, visit https://williamsonheritage.org/nextgen.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to protecting and preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 public, private and homeschooled children each year through the Heritage Classroom program and walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration and rehabilitation project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.