Natchez Trace Parkway’s Double Arch Bridge to Close for Construction

On April 15, Natchez Trace Parkway will close Double Arch Bridge near Nashville and begin construction to install a permanent pedestrian safety barrier. The bridge will be closed to motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists until spring 2027.

During construction, the Natchez Trace Parkway will be closed between Big Tree Overlook (milepost 440) and the Highway 96 off-ramp (milepost 437). Information about the 7.5-mile detour route and updated trip planning information is available on the parkway’s website and social media channels.

“Visitor safety is our top priority,” said Superintendent Wendy Ross. “This project is an important step in ensuring the Double Arch Bridge continues to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone who visits the Natchez Trace Parkway.”

This project will replace the current temporary barrier with a permanent safety barrier, which has been designed to be more durable, effective and aesthetically pleasing. Construction services will also incorporate preventative maintenance, including repainting the bridge.

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Bicyclists planning long-distance day rides on the parkway should park at the Highway 96 off-ramp parking area and ride south of milepost 437. For a shorter ride, park at the northernmost parking lot (milepost 442) and ride to Big Tree Overlook (milepost 440) and back.