The Classical Academy (TCA), located near downtown Franklin, welcomes pre-school students of The Pasture Preschool, formerly of Franklin. With this merger, TCA launches a new pre-school program that blends a classical, Christian approach with age-appropriate and experientially engaging educational methods.

The program is anchored by a belief that young children should be given many sensorial opportunities to come into direct contact with the world that God has created. “Because work, internally and externally, is really ‘play’ for the youngest among us, we realize that practical life skills become the avenue by which the young child makes order and sense of his world,” says Paige Holloway, The Pasture Pre-school Founder. “We endeavor to impart to each child, as he tries to make sense of his world, the knowledge of Jesus Christ as his savior; a developmentally sound program that meets the child right where he is in his spiritual, emotional, physical, and developmental world; and an educational program that prepares the young child for a later entry into any kindergarten class.”

The intensive training in Christian Montessori methods, Catechesis of The Good Shepherd ministries, and the traditional phonics-driven reading and value-focused mathematics of The Pasture Preschool complements TCA’s classical, Christian model, yielding a unique and desirable product to families who want just as much emphasis on child development as they do on academic readiness.

“We look forward to adopting these methods of balancing child-centered and teacher-driven activities. Incorporating a more kinesthetic focus will allow our children to grow in a way which is more in line with how we believe God intended,” said Eric Van Gorden, TCA Headmaster. “This new program will reflect a more natural combination of tactile and cognitive development in younger students, and there’s currently nothing quite like it in our community.”

Applications are now available for the 2020-2021 school year. The program serves children ages 3 to 5 years of age and offers both part-time and full-time options.

To learn more about TCA’s new pre-school program, please visit www.tcafranklin.org or contact info@tcafranklin.org.

About The Classical Academy of Franklin

TCA is a distinctively Christian and Classical PreK-12 school that equips students to become life-long learners where all facets of history, science, math, philosophy, art, and other academic disciplines are integrated around the truth of a Biblical worldview. Allowing students to gain a unique and important perspective, our educational method is based in the time-tested tradition of the Trivium. This is designed to work with the age-appropriate development of the child through grammar (k–6), logic (grades 7–8), and rhetoric (grades 9–12) to foster clear thinking and a masterful command of spoken and written language. Additionally, we desire our students to recognize cultural influences in the light of Scripture, and not to be swayed or tempted towards evil by their culture. We hope, by God’s grace, to raise up young men and women who are zealous for truth, hungry for goodness and sensitive to beauty. TCA offers small class sizes, a nurturing staff, a variety of extra-curricular activities and an after-care program. TCA is located at 810 Del Rio Pike in Franklin, TN. Learn more at: www.tcafranklin.org.