In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1City of Franklin Issues Statement on Drinking Water
The City of Franklin Water Department recently violated a Federal drinking water standard regarding a disinfection byproduct. The violation occurred in a small section of the City water line distribution system at Carr Avenue. Read More.
2New Breakfast Joint to Open in Franklin
A new breakfast joint will open in Franklin later this year. Read More.
3New Development in Downtown Franklin Offers One Level Living
A new development is coming to West Main Street in downtown Franklin. Called The Arlington on West Main, the development will have 10 one-level custom residences. Read More.
4Taste of Williamson Returns Showcasing Over 40 Eateries
Taste of Williamson, a food and social gathering featuring the region’s best local restaurants, national eateries, bakeries and chefs, returns to CoolSprings Galleria this March. Read More.
5Waldo’s Chicken and Beer to Open in Franklin
Fast-casual chicken restaurant Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, is coming to Franklin. Read More.