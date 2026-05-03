Here’s What You Need to Know About Steeplechase 2026

The 85thIroquois Steeplechase, sponsored by Bank of America, returns to Nashville on Saturday, May 9, 2026, kicking off one of the city’s most anticipated spring traditions. Drawing more than 30,000 spectators annually, the event, known as “Nashville’s Rite of Spring,” has raised more than $11.4 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Here are a few essentials to know to make the most of race day:

Directions, Parking and Transportation

The Iroquois Steeplechase grounds at Percy Warner Park are located on the southwest side of Nashville. Directions vary based on your parking location and designated gate, which is listed on your parking pass or ticket.

Parking passes are still available for purchase, and a designated ride-share drop-off location will help streamline arrival. Attendees should have parking passes printed and ready upon arrival.

Guests are encouraged to check apps like Google Maps or Waze for real-time traffic updates and plan ahead, allowing ample time for arrival and parking.

To promote safety and responsibility, the Iroquois Steeplechase will again offer a Designated Driver ticket at no charge for each tailgating space. Attendees who consume alcohol are encouraged to plan ahead with a designated driver or utilize ride-share services and leave vehicles on-site until the following day.

Detailed directions and map available online.

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A Day Packed with Excitement

Gates open at 8 a.m. for tailgating, with party tents opening at 11 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at approximately 12 p.m. and include a performance of the national anthem by Nashville vocalist Cassidy Daniels.

The ceremonies set the stage for a full afternoon of exhilarating races, along with fan-favorite traditions including the Style Contest, Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races for children and the always-popular Parade of Hounds.

Adding to the excitement, live music comes to Centerfield for the first time. The Big 98 Stage will deliver a high-energy soundtrack throughout the afternoon, headlined by FILMORE, with performances by Highway Home, Lauren Gottshall and Alannah McCready. The Big 98 Stage will be emceed by Morgan Huelsman from the Bobby Bones Show. Located in the heart of the festivities, the stage creates a dynamic festival atmosphere between races. Performances will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the heart of the day is the steeplechase itself. Each race showcases the remarkable athleticism of both horse and rider, delivering a thrilling afternoon of competition and celebration. With total of six races and total purses of $605,000, the Iroquois Steeplechase remains the richest event on the National Steeplechase Association spring circuit.

The Race Day Experience

Limited tickets remain for the all-inclusive Magnolia Garden, a fan-favorite experience formerly known as the Hunt Club. The popular patio returns this year, along with additional TVs to enhance race-day viewing, all within an elevated hospitality setting featuring gourmet catering, full beverage service, guaranteed seating, upscale restrooms and prime trackside views.

Royal 615, Nashville’s hottest party at the races, has expanded with DJ entertainment, additional VIP lounge seating and a high-energy dance floor. Royal 615 will stay open 7 p.m.

Attendees can also create a customized tailgating experience in Centerfield or Topside. Tailgating spots include space for one vehicle and a 10×10 pop-up tent, with optional tent packages available for added convenience. Tailgating guests also have access to the Family Area, and children 12 and under are admitted free with a supervised adult.

Individual tickets remain available for access to tailgating areas, Steeplechase Central, shopping and more.

Hospitality tents will close approximately 15 minutes after the final race, around 5:30 p.m. Royal 615 and Tavern on the Turf will close at 7 p.m.

Dining and Shopping

The 2026 event will feature an expanded selection of vendors and food trucks. A third vendor area has been added between the Topside and Midfield sections, along with additional offerings in Steeplechase Central and the Hillside Shoppes. Guests will find a wide range of options, from quick bites to full meals.

Returning again, a Tavern on the Turf will be available until 7 p.m. for box seat holders, offering convenient on-site beverage service and another location in Steeplechase Central.

Complimentary Wi-Fi will be available in Steeplechase Central as cell service may be limited, guests should plan accordingly.

What to Bring & Wear

Prepare for race day with essentials for comfort and sun protection, including sunscreen, sunglasses and hats. Bottled water is recommended to stay hydrated, and guests are encouraged to bring their phones to capture the day’s moments.

Fashion remains a hallmark of the Iroquois Steeplechase. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, with lightweight dresses and statement headwear for women, and sport coats paired with crisp shirts and tailored trousers for men. Stylish footwear and accessories complete the race-day look. For unpredictable weather, rain boots offer both practicality and style.

For more information, directions and maps please visit the website at

IroquoisSteeplechase.org.