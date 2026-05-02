The Hermitage Debuts Roots & Rhythms Concert

The Andrew Jackson Foundation, which owns and operates The Hermitage, Andrew Jackson’s historic home and Presidential site, announced that it will host the inaugural Roots & Rhythms Concert and Legacy Awards Series in June. The concert series is presented by Wilson Bank & Trust.

Held on the back lawn of The Hermitage mansion, the concert series will celebrate Tennessee’s rich musical and cultural traditions, from country and bluegrass to gospel and soul, against the backdrop of one of the state’s most famous historical sites.

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In addition to live performances, each event will present a Roots & Rhythms Legacy Award to musicians who have carried on and uplifted Tennessee’s musical traditions and culture. Honorees include Bluegrass and Roots torchbearer Ed Snodderly, Jefferson Street R&B legend Charles “Wigg” Walker, and Americana outlaw Steve Earle.

“Music is an intrinsic part of our state’s history, and we are thrilled to celebrate that legacy through the Roots & Rhythms Concert and Award Series,” says Andrew Jackson Foundation President and CEO Jason Zajac. “The fact that such high-caliber performers are willing to join us for this inaugural year means so much.”

The three-part series will be held on the last three Fridays of June (June 12, 19 and 26). Each concert will feature top-tier hosts and artists representing multiple genres and different parts of the state, respectively. Each event will kick off with an award ceremony at 6:30 p.m., led by the evening’s host. The themed concerts and awards ceremonies are produced and curated by Music City Roots and Roots Radio creator John Walker. Guest speakers, presenters, musicians and Hermitage Roots and Rhythms Legacy Awards winners will be a part of the opening ceremony, where “The Star-Spangled Banner” and other culturally relevant songs will be performed. At 7 p.m., the two headlining acts will take over to round out the night. There will also be a separate stage where up-and-coming music acts will perform before the award ceremony and official concert begin.

More details about each night can be found below:

June 12 — Bluegrass Roots honoring East Tennessee

Craig Havighurst will lead the opening ceremony as the host, presenter and speaker. Havighurst is a journalist and radio producer with WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 FM, where he hosts “The Craig Havighurst Show.” Folk and Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist Ed Snodderly will be the evening’s honoree. The opening ceremony will also celebrate East Tennessee with a performance of “Rocky Top” before progressive bluegrass bands Sicard Hollow and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen take over the lineup as the concert headliners.

June 19 — R&B and Gospel Roots honoring West Tennessee

Ernie Allen and Lady Shaunte’ from 99.1 The Gospel will host the evening’s event. Mike “Papa” Turney, co-owner of Papa Turney’s Barbeque and Miss Zeke’s Juke Joint, will present the evening’s legacy award to legendary soul artist Charles “Wigg” Walker. Civil rights leader and former NAACP president Ben Jealous will join as the evening’s guest speaker. Gospel singers The McCrary Sisters will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Walker will perform “America The Beautiful” during the opening ceremony. Afterward, The McCrary Sisters will also headline the evening’s concert alongside Blues act Shantelle and the Juke Joint Band.

June 26 — Country Roots honoring Middle Tennessee

WMOT program director, afternoon host and host of “Wired In” Jessie Scott will serve as the opening ceremony’s host, presenter, and speaker. Steve Earle will be the evening’s honoree. Earle will be touring and unable to attend the ceremony in person, so Stacey Earle, his sister and a talented artist in her own right, will accept the award on his behalf. Country singer Elizabeth Cook and Americana artist Tim Easton will headline the concert.

Media sponsors for the event include 99.1 The Gospel, WMOT-Roots Radio 89.5, Y’All Country 106.7, and WSM-AM 650 – Home of the Grand Ole Opry.

The concert series is available for guests of all ages. General Admission tickets are $20 for each concert, or $55 for a series pass. VIP tickets — which include a private tented lounge, dedicated bar, priority seating section, private restrooms, closer stage access, and a custom Roots & Rhythms VIP hat — are $50 per concert or $138 for a VIP series pass. Member tickets are $10 each. Children 13 and under get free admission. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Papa Turney’s Barbeque will sell food at all three of the series’ concerts. Drinks from the recently reopened and reimaged Andrew & Rachel’s Café will also be available for guests.

Alongside the Roots & Rhythms series, the grounds of The Hermitage will be festooned with 1,776 flags as part of the Path of Glory celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. Flags are still available to sponsor personally or in someone else’s memory or honor. Learn more about Path of Glory and how to become a part of this magnificent spectacle here.