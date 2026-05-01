The Factory at Franklin Presents An Evening with the Nashville Ballet

The Factory at Franklin will present An Evening with Nashville Ballet 2 at Turner Theatre, June 5 – 7, bringing Nashville Ballet’s second company to Williamson County for a weekend of performances that expand access to the arts and connect directly with the community.

The engagement features Nashville Ballet’s Second Company, NB2, rising professional dancers, in a dynamic mixed repertoire program blending classical, contemporary and new works. Together, Nashville Ballet and NB2 provide more than 55,000 arts experiences annually through performances and community engagement programming.

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“The Factory at Franklin has always been a place where community and culture come together, and welcoming Nashville Ballet to our stage is a natural fit,” said Tami Pryce, Director of Events, The Factory at Franklin. “We are proud to bring world-class performances to the heart of Middle Tennessee and invite guests to make a full evening of it.”

Nashville Ballet and The Factory at Franklin share a commitment to bringing performance art directly to the community, creating more accessible and inclusive opportunities for audiences to experience live performance. By presenting dance in a familiar, community-centered setting, the partnership invites both longtime patrons and new audiences to connect with the art form in a meaningful and approachable way.

“We believe ballet should meet people where they are,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “Performing in venues like The Factory at Franklin allows us to connect with the community in a more personal way to share our art. Our goal is to expand access, build community and make dance part of everyday life across Middle Tennessee.”

The program features six distinct works, each highlighting a different facet of NB2’s versatility and artistry.

Bruce Marks’ Lark Ascending, staged by Kate Linsley, offers a deeply moving meditation on beauty, stillness and transcendence. Set to its soaring musical score, the work has been performed by leading companies including Boston Ballet, English National Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. Linsley, originally chosen by Marks early in her career to perform the principal role, brings a sense of legacy and continuity to this presentation, offering audiences a rare moment of emotional depth and quiet reflection.

In Dear Charlie, renowned choreographer Maria A. Konrad creates a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Chaplin, blending humor, heartbreak and humanity. Inspired by the world of silent film, the ballet moves seamlessly between playful theatricality and poignant intimacy. Originally premiered with Philadelphia Ballet, the work captures the small, deeply human moments that resonate long after the performance ends.

Sarah Tallman’s A Tale of Two Worlds brings wit and imagination to the stage, blurring the line between reality and fantasy. Set to an eclectic score that ranges from pop to French pop and moody blues, the work has become a repertoire favorite in Nashville. Tallman’s sharp storytelling and sense of humor shine throughout, creating a piece full of charm, personality and unexpected turns.

Travis Bradley’s Masquerade reimagines the elegance and drama of the Masquerade Waltz through a neoclassical lens. Built on a strong classical foundation, the piece is both musical and expressive, drawing audiences into a world defined by momentum, mood and clarity of movement. Bradley’s choreography is known for its accessibility and energy, making it a consistent audience favorite.

The program also features a world premiere by Koresh Dance Company’s Assistant Artistic Director, Melissa Rector. Known for her bold contemporary perspective, shaped by her work with Koresh Dance Company and Israeli-influenced movement, Rector brings a distinct artistic voice to the stage. Her new piece is anticipated to be direct, powerful and deeply human, highlighting an athletic physicality and emotional immediacy that propels dancers into new territory.

Rounding out the evening is a new vignette by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin, reflecting Nashville Ballet’s artistic vision and ongoing commitment to developing emerging talent. The work provides NB2 dancers with a direct connection to the creative language shaping the company today, bridging the gap between training and professional performance.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $45 each. You can also purchase a “Factory 4 Pack” for $125 using promo code FACTORY4 (not case sensitive) at www.factoryatfranklin.com/ballet.