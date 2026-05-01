Ascend Federal Credit Union and LGE Community Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge

Ascend Federal Credit Union and LGE Community Credit Union have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a vote by LGE members. The planned partnership brings together two member‑owned credit unions with long histories of serving people, strengthening communities, and building relationships rooted in trust.

Both organizations approach this decision with a shared sense of responsibility. Celebrating 75 years of service, each organization has been guided by the principle of people helping people, and this planned merger reflects a thoughtful step forward in continuing that mission — while remaining grounded in the values and service cultures that define each credit union.

“This partnership is rooted in responsibility and care,” said Chris Leggett, president and CEO of LGE Community Credit Union. “By coming together, we can strengthen our ability to support members and communities while staying true to the principles that have guided us for decades.”

Ascend President and CEO Matt Jernigan echoed that perspective. “Both organizations share a deep commitment to member‑first service and community impact,” Jernigan said. “This planned merger allows us to build on those strengths with intention, ensuring we continue to serve people with clarity, care, and purpose — today and into the future.”

If approved, the combined organization would serve more than 390,000 members across Tennessee and Georgia, with over $7 billion in assets, approximately 950 employees, and more than 40 branch locations. While Ascend and LGE currently serve different geographic regions, the organizations view their markets as complementary. By combining resources and expertise, the credit unions expect to enhance long‑term stability, share best practices, and better support members across a broader footprint.

Together, the credit unions will be better positioned to support long‑term stability, invest thoughtfully in products and services, and continue meeting members’ evolving needs.

Both organizations are committed to retaining all employees to capitalize on talent and preserve the service experience members rely on.

Following completion of the merger, the combined organization would retain the Ascend Federal Credit Union name, with Matt Jernigan serving as president and CEO. Chris Leggett would transition into an executive role with the combined credit union.

The merger’s expected legal effective date is late Q4 2026/early Q1 2027, with systems integration extending into 2027. As member‑owned cooperatives governed by the National Credit Union Administration, final approval is contingent upon regulatory review and a vote by LGE members. Both credit unions are committed to communicating openly with their respective memberships as the process moves forward.