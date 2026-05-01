WCSO Joins Regional “40 to 40 on I-840” Effort to Reduce Traffic Fatalities

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will join state and local law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee for the “40 to 40 on I-840” traffic safety campaign beginning May 4. This coordinated enforcement effort is conducted in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and will continue through May 8.

The goal of this five-day campaign is simple; reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injury crashes along the I-840 corridor.

Interstate 840 spans 77.28 miles across five counties, including Wilson, Rutherford, Williamson, Hickman, and Dickson. During this campaign, drivers can expect an increased law enforcement presence throughout the corridor.

Participating agencies will focus enforcement efforts on behaviors that continue to cause preventable crashes, including distracted driving, speeding, seat belt violations, impaired driving, and other hazardous moving violations.

“This campaign is about saving lives, plain and simple,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “Too many crashes we respond to are preventable. If you’re speeding, distracted, or driving impaired, you’re putting yourself and others at risk. We want people to slow down, stay focused, and make it home safely.”

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provides grant funding to support increased enforcement efforts during campaigns like this, helping agencies address dangerous driving behaviors and improve roadway safety across the state.

For more information about the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org or contact Law Enforcement Liaison Joel Brisson at Joel.Brisson@tn.gov.