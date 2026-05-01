Tennessee State Parks to Offer Beginner Kayaking Classes

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are teaming up with paddlesports leaders across the state to offer low-cost beginner kayaking classes Saturday, May 16 to kick off National Safe Boating Week.

Now in its fifth year, the initiative has helped hundreds of Tennesseans safely kayak for the first time. Last year, 108 students received training at Tennessee State Parks at the coordinated “Kayaking 101” event. This year, volunteers are offering the classes to the public in more than 40 locations across eight states.

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The event is supported by paddling leaders from ACA Tennessee and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as instructor volunteers across Tennessee who are certified to teach paddlesports by the American Canoe Association (ACA).

Tennessee State Parks with the events this year are:

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Harpeth River State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Hiwassee Scenic River State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Warriors’ Path State Park

All classes will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

“The event combines safety instructions and the opportunity to enjoy our outdoors in a special way,” said Brian Clifford, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We are fortunate to partner with the TWRA and are grateful to other supporters to make this a great annual program. We invite everyone to participate.”

“Safe paddling is essential to enjoying Tennessee’s incredible outdoor resources, whether you’re exploring our rivers for recreation or heading out for a day of fishing,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “Through this partnership with Tennessee State Parks and the ACA, we’re making professional instruction affordable and accessible so more people can build the skills they need to stay safe on the water. We appreciate the instructors and officers who work together to support this important initiative each year.”

“Our volunteer instructors are excited to welcome newcomers to our sport and give them some hard-won insights about how to stay safe and keep everyone smiling when you go on your paddling adventures,” said Andrea White, ACA Southeastern chair. “A great first experience can spark a lifelong connection to paddling and love for our waterways.”

Each class costs just $15 per person, including kayak rental and all necessary gear, to receive training that typically costs between $75 and $150.

Each park’s session is limited to 15 participants. Instructors are American Canoe Association (ACA)-certified Tennessee volunteers backed by experienced safety teams. Tennessee State Parks rangers and TWRA officers will be at select sites to reinforce paddlecraft safety and awareness.

Returning for its fourth year, the Adaptive Kayaking 101 class at Booker T. Washington State Park offers specialized gear and instruction for individuals with physical disabilities.

For the second time, this event will also include Kayak Fishing 101 at Long Hunter State Park. Participants will need to have a valid Tennessee fishing license to participate.

Supporting organizations for the event include leaders from ACA Tennessee, volunteer instructors certified by the American Canoe Association; Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts; Bluff City Canoe Club; Chattanooga Therapeutic Recreation Services; Chota Canoe Club; East Tennessee Whitewater Club; Harpeth Conservancy, Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute; Outdoor Chattanooga, Team River Runner-Atlanta; Tennessee RiverLine; Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association; Tennessee Valley Canoe Club; Tennessee Kayak Anglers; BluewaysTN, and West Tennessee Canoe and Kayak Club.

Space is limited. Registration has begun on the Tennessee State Parks website.