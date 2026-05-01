FHS Band Hosts Annual Car Wash Extravaganza

Support the Franklin Band and get your car washed at the same time.

The Franklin Band’s 10th annual Car Wash Extravaganza will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Franklin High. Tickets for the car wash are $15 each and can be purchased in advance from any band member or online . Each ticket also includes a buy-one-get-one-free coupon from Waldo’s Chicken.

“We’re grateful for a community that continues to show up for these students year after year,” said FHS Band Director Michael Holland.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The rain date for the car wash is Sunday, May 3, from noon until 5 p.m.

Source: WCS

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