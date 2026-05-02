Olivia Rodrigo Brings The Unraveled Tour to Bridgestone Arena

Multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced The Unraveled Tour, a massive 65-date run across North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour supports her third studio album, ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’, out June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off Friday, September 25 in Hartford, CT at PeoplesBank Arena and features multi-night plays in cities and stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arenafor two nights on November 23rd and 24th.

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“drop dead”, the first song released from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Rodrigo the first artist to debut the lead singles from all of her studio albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Rodrigo is also the only artist born this century with multiple Hot 100 No. 1s (“drop dead”, “vampire”, “good 4 u”, “drivers license”). ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ offers a mature, expansive and inspired sound from Rodrigo, while still grounded in the tenderness and originality of her beloved previous work.

American Express is partnering with Olivia Rodrigo to deliver ticket access, perks, and (in select cities) experiences for Card Members tied to you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and The Unraveled Tour. The collaboration builds on an extensive partnership that has included GUTS world tour presales, GUTS Gallery pop-ups, and a celebration of American Express’ refreshed Platinum Card with An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo.

Eligible American Express® Card Members will have access to Amex Presale

Tickets® for the North America, Europe, and UK dates are available for purchase on OliviaRodrigo.com starting Tuesday, May 5, at 12 pm local time through Wednesday, May 6, at 10 pm local time, while supplies last. Presale dates and times vary by show. Terms apply.