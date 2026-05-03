Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66 with Mild Winds; Low...

5/3/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66 with Mild Winds; Low Tonight of 52 and an Unlikely Chance of Rain

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM, the weather in Williamson County is 40.1°F with a gentle wind at 2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 66.2°F and a low of 39.4°F. Winds may reach up to 7.8 mph, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day, keeping the clear skies in place.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph, with a continued 1% chance of precipitation. The clear conditions are likely to persist into the evening.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
39°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 66°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 79°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 69°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
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