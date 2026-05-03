5/3/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66 with Mild Winds; Low Tonight of 52 and an Unlikely Chance of Rain

At 4:51 AM, the weather in Williamson County is 40.1°F with a gentle wind at 2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 66.2°F and a low of 39.4°F. Winds may reach up to 7.8 mph, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day, keeping the clear skies in place.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph, with a continued 1% chance of precipitation. The clear conditions are likely to persist into the evening.
Today's Details
High
66°F
Low
39°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|66°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|79°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|69°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|69°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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