5/3/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66 with Mild Winds; Low Tonight of 52 and an Unlikely Chance of Rain

At 4:51 AM, the weather in Williamson County is 40.1°F with a gentle wind at 2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 66.2°F and a low of 39.4°F. Winds may reach up to 7.8 mph, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day, keeping the clear skies in place.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 51.8°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 6.7 mph, with a continued 1% chance of precipitation. The clear conditions are likely to persist into the evening.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 39°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 66°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 79°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: dense Friday 69°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast

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