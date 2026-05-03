Scooter’s Coffee Offers Free Drink to Nurses and Healthcare Workers on May 5

Scooter’s Coffee is honoring nurses and healthcare workers with a free medium drink on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, one day before National Nurses Week officially begins. Nurses and healthcare workers can redeem the offer at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations by presenting a valid healthcare ID. More Eat & Drink News

Who Qualifies for the Free Scooter’s Coffee Drink?

Nurses and healthcare workers with a valid healthcare ID are eligible for the promotion. The offer is available at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations only and is not eligible for mobile order ahead.

When Is the Scooter’s Coffee Healthcare Worker Promotion?

The free medium drink offer is available on May 5, 2026, only. Scooter’s Coffee is launching the promotion a day early to kick off National Nurses Week, giving healthcare professionals an early reason to celebrate.

What Free Drink Can Nurses Get at Scooter’s Coffee?

Eligible healthcare workers can choose any medium drink from the menu. New summer options available to try include:

What Food Can You Pair With Your Free Drink?

While the promotion covers a medium drink, Scooter’s Coffee also suggests pairing it with a food item for a fuller treat. Options include: