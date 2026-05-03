Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 6, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 6-10, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$785,000.00Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753372 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$500,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 61982 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$315,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681720 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$283,500.00Stofel Pb 27 Pg 411876 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$400,000.00Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 12136 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$483,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29500 Mare AlleyThompsons Station37179
$625,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351009 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$675,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501007 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Belshire Village Ph 8 Pb 56 Pg 1363028 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000.00James Manor Pb 87 Pg 912754 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$2,100,000.00Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193516 Refuge (Pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193508 Refuge (Pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$266,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 542549 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$564,900.00Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 1161986 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$529,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12A Pb 66 Pg 1282612 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$600,500.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 47009 Whisperwood AveSpring Hill37174
$849,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31022 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$540,000.00Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 672624 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$335,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1322827 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$585,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304028 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$366,400.00359 -B Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174

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