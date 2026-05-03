Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for April 6, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for April 6-10, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3372 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|1982 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1720 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$283,500.00
|Stofel Pb 27 Pg 41
|1876 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|2136 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$483,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|500 Mare Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1009 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1007 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Belshire Village Ph 8 Pb 56 Pg 136
|3028 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000.00
|James Manor Pb 87 Pg 91
|2754 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,100,000.00
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3516 Refuge (Pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3508 Refuge (Pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$266,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54
|2549 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$564,900.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116
|1986 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12A Pb 66 Pg 128
|2612 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,500.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|7009 Whisperwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1022 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67
|2624 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$335,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 132
|2827 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4028 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$366,400.00
|359 -B Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
Please join our FREE Newsletter