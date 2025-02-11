Health Scores: Williamson County for February 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Score Address Type Date Captain D's 85 2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/10/2025 Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant 95 7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/10/2025 55 South Brentwood (Kitchen) 98 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/10/2025 Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine 100 7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/10/2025 Crema Coffee Roasters 100 330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/10/2025 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen 100 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/10/2025 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy Approval 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135 Child Care Facilities 02/10/2025 Waffle House #2035 86 2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/10/2025 Carbon Performance 99 112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/10/2025 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/10/2025 Scales Elementary School 100 6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/10/2025 Grassland Middle School Cafeteria 100 2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/07/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 94 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 94 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 The Academy of Forrest Crossing Approval 377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities 02/07/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 97 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Extended Stay America 100 9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels 02/06/2025 Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria 100 1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/06/2025 McDonalds Of Brentwood 100 109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/06/2025 Jefferson's 98 214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/06/2025 Subway 70095 98 1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service 02/06/2025 Cheekwood Golf Club FS 100 285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service 02/06/2025 Better Days Diner 96 7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/06/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee 98 7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/06/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Starbucks # 13987 94 4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/06/2025 Soy Teriyaki Bistro 97 5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/06/2025 Westwood Elementary School 100 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service 02/06/2025 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food 100 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/06/2025 Westwood Elem. School 97 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062 School Buildings 02/06/2025 St. Michael's Academy Kitchen 99 7674 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service 02/06/2025 The Academy Of Heritage Commons 100 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Food Service 02/06/2025 Dominos 99 2239 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service 02/06/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc Approval 4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Child Care Facilities 02/06/2025 The Southern Baking Company 95 4847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/06/2025 Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027 School Buildings 02/05/2025 California Pizza Kitchen Bar 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/05/2025 Cafe Latte Co. 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/05/2025 Ravenwood High School 100 1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/05/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Ikura Sushi 100 8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/05/2025 Sharetea 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/05/2025 John's Burger 97 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/05/2025 Mexi Tacos 96 207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/05/2025 Sweet Shop 100 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/05/2025 California Pizza Kitchen 97 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/05/2025 El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX 99 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/05/2025 Good Energy Esthetics, Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios 02/05/2025 El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 82 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/05/2025 Kindercare Learning Center -Plant Approval 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Child Care Facilities 02/05/2025 Kindercare Food 100 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service 02/05/2025 Tupelo Honey Cafe 100 2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/04/2025 HEI Schools Franklin Approval 621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067 Child Care Facilities 02/04/2025 Sonesta Simply Suites 91 5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels 02/04/2025 Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar 100 2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Theatre Concession #2 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 HEI Schools Franklin Food 100 621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/04/2025 M.L. Rose 97 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Ivey Cake 100 117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service 02/04/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 80 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Chop House Lounge 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 La Quinta Inn Food #1034 91 4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Chop House 99 1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Theatre Concession #1 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Franklin Theatre Concession #1 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant 100 633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 100 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Franklin Theatre Lounge 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service 02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email