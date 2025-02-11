Health Scores: Williamson County for February 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

FacilityScoreAddressTypeDate
Captain D's852096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/10/2025
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant957240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/10/2025
55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)987031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/10/2025
Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine1007175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/10/2025
Crema Coffee Roasters100330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/10/2025
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen1002006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/10/2025
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian AcademyApproval2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135Child Care Facilities02/10/2025
Waffle House #2035862106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/10/2025
Carbon Performance99112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/10/2025
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/10/2025
Scales Elementary School1006430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/10/2025
Grassland Middle School Cafeteria1002390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/07/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa941000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool941116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools02/07/2025
The Academy of Forrest CrossingApproval377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities02/07/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool973201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Extended Stay America1009020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels02/06/2025
Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria1001702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/06/2025
McDonalds Of Brentwood100109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/06/2025
Jefferson's98214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/06/2025
Subway 70095981411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062Food Service02/06/2025
Cheekwood Golf Club FS100285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service02/06/2025
Better Days Diner967240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/06/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee987311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/06/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Starbucks # 13987944839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/06/2025
Soy Teriyaki Bistro975008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/06/2025
Westwood Elementary School1007200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062Food Service02/06/2025
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food100216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/06/2025
Westwood Elem. School977200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062School Buildings02/06/2025
St. Michael's Academy Kitchen997674 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service02/06/2025
The Academy Of Heritage Commons1004615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Food Service02/06/2025
Dominos992239 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service02/06/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
The Academy Of Heritage Commons-DcApproval4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Child Care Facilities02/06/2025
The Southern Baking Company954847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/06/2025
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027School Buildings02/05/2025
California Pizza Kitchen Bar1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/05/2025
Cafe Latte Co.1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/05/2025
Ravenwood High School1001724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/05/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Ikura Sushi1008113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/05/2025
Sharetea1001010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/05/2025
John's Burger971800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/05/2025
Mexi Tacos96207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/05/2025
Sweet Shop1001800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/05/2025
California Pizza Kitchen971800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/05/2025
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX993020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/05/2025
Good Energy Esthetics, Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios02/05/2025
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant823020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/05/2025
Kindercare Learning Center -PlantApproval2097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Child Care Facilities02/05/2025
Kindercare Food1002097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/05/2025
Tupelo Honey Cafe1002000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/04/2025
HEI Schools FranklinApproval621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067Child Care Facilities02/04/2025
Sonesta Simply Suites915129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels02/04/2025
Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar1002000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen100419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Theatre Concession #2100419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
HEI Schools Franklin Food100621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/04/2025
M.L. Rose973084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Ivey Cake100117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service02/04/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe803100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Chop House Lounge1001101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/04/2025
La Quinta Inn Food #1034914207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Chop House991101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Theatre Concession #1100419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant100633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool1007001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Franklin Theatre Lounge100419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

