Health Scores: Williamson County for February 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Captain D's
|85
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|95
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
|98
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
|100
|7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Crema Coffee Roasters
|100
|330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
|100
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy
|Approval
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities
|02/10/2025
|Waffle House #2035
|86
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Carbon Performance
|99
|112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Scales Elementary School
|100
|6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Grassland Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|2390 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|94
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|94
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|Approval
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|97
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Extended Stay America
|100
|9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels
|02/06/2025
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|McDonalds Of Brentwood
|100
|109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Jefferson's
|98
|214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Subway 70095
|98
|1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Cheekwood Golf Club FS
|100
|285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Better Days Diner
|96
|7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
|98
|7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Starbucks # 13987
|94
|4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Soy Teriyaki Bistro
|97
|5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Westwood Elementary School
|100
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|100
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Westwood Elem. School
|97
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings
|02/06/2025
|St. Michael's Academy Kitchen
|99
|7674 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons
|100
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Dominos
|99
|2239 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc
|Approval
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Child Care Facilities
|02/06/2025
|The Southern Baking Company
|95
|4847 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings
|02/05/2025
|California Pizza Kitchen Bar
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Cafe Latte Co.
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Ravenwood High School
|100
|1724 Wilson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Ikura Sushi
|100
|8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Sharetea
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|John's Burger
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Mexi Tacos
|96
|207 Oak Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Sweet Shop
|100
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|California Pizza Kitchen
|97
|1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant AUX
|99
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios
|02/05/2025
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant
|82
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Kindercare Learning Center -Plant
|Approval
|2097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities
|02/05/2025
|Kindercare Food
|100
|2097 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Tupelo Honey Cafe
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|HEI Schools Franklin
|Approval
|621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities
|02/04/2025
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|91
|5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels
|02/04/2025
|Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Theatre Concession #2
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|HEI Schools Franklin Food
|100
|621 Bradley Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|M.L. Rose
|97
|3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Ivey Cake
|100
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|80
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Chop House Lounge
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|91
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Chop House
|99
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Theatre Concession #1
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|Franklin Theatre Concession #1
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
|100
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|100
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Theatre Lounge
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter