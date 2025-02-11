Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 11, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

FacilityScoreAddressTypeDate
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe803100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service02/04/2025
El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant823020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/05/2025
Captain D's852096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/10/2025
Waffle House #2035862106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service02/10/2025
La Quinta Inn Food #1034914207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Food Service02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

