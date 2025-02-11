Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 11, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|80
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant
|82
|3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Captain D's
|85
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Waffle House #2035
|86
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|91
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
