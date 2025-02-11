OBITUARY: Ronald E. Duel

Ronald Eugene Duel, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on February 3, 2025, leaving behind a well-loved life full of adventure, laughter, and an impressively regimented schedule. Born on December 17, 1938, in Mason City, Illinois, to John L. Duel and Alura McCoy Duel, Ronald was one of ten children, 2 of whom he shared a birthday with—a true testament to his ability to hold his own in a crowd.

A proud veteran, Ron served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Greenland on the DEW Line. His time in the military cemented his love of structure, precision, and an unwavering commitment to being exactly where he was supposed to be—whether that was at his favorite restaurant on its designated day or precisely on time for a round of golf.

Ron was a man of deep faith, firm convictions, and a sharp sense of humor. A world traveler, he sought adventure everywhere, from holding Tasmanian devils to fishing in Alaska, hot air ballooning, and exploring Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia—always returning home with a story (and maybe a few exaggerated details for dramatic effect). A die-hard Cubs fan, he held onto the eternal hope that “this year” might finally be the year—though, in true Cubs fashion, he learned patience and resilience along the way.

Ron’s hobbies reflected his thoughtful and meticulous nature. He confidently tackled Sudoku and crossword puzzles in pen (no second-guessing here), spent over 20 years perfecting a single model train project, and filled his home with the sounds of Glenn Miller’s orchestra. His greatest joy, however, was his family—whether he was traveling with his wife, teasing his kids, sharing a joke with a stranger, or making sure everyone stuck to the plan (no surprises allowed).

He is survived by his sisters, Norma Price and Diana (Bob) Hill; his children, Karen (Ross) Messer, Ken (Donadene) Duel, Greg (Julie) Duel, and Steve (Julie Jensen) Duel; grandchildren, Felicia Carpenter, Danielle Hume, Melissa Williams, Ryan Duel, Richard Duel, Jennifer Messer, Braeden Duel, Finn Duel, Jackson Duel, and Cyrus Duel; two great-grandchildren; and a host of well-loved nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lewis Duel, and siblings James, Gwen, Richard, Chris, Gloria, Judy, and Linda.

Ron was a man who lived by routine but filled every moment with love, laughter, and just the right amount of mischief. His family and friends will forever cherish the memories of his steady presence, his unwavering faith, and, of course, his ability to rile people up just enough to keep things interesting.

A celebration of life will be held at Franklin Christian Church (4040 Clovercroft Rd, Franklin, TN) on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM.

