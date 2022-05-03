Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores as of May 2, 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

Food Place Score / Follow Up Date
Aquarium Restaurant 83 / 98 2/17/2022
auntie Anne’s 91 / 98 8/24/2021
Bavarian Bierhaus 89 / 99 4/28/2022
Burger King 83 / 95 4/21/2022
Charleys Philly Steaks 99 3/21/2022
Chili’s 89 / 99 3/24/2022
Chuy’s Mexican Food 98 11/22/2021
Cinnabon 99 8/24/2021
Dave & Buster’s 99 3/16/2022
Dippin’ Dots 100 3/24/2022
German Roasted Nuts 100 3/31/2022
Great American Cookies 99 8/24/2021
Green Leaf’s 94 / 99 4/26/2022
Haagen-Dazs 100 1/31/2022
Jamba Juice 99 4/26/2022
Johnny Rockets 97 11/1/2021
Kelly’s Cajun Grill 100 11/8/2021
Maki of Japan 92 / 97 11/16/2021
Mission BBQ 95 / 100 11/1/2021
Molly’s Cupcakes
Nash Dogs
Orange Julius 94 / 99 3/14/2022
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen 83 / 98 11/19/2021
Panda Epress 100 3/31/2022
Popeyes
Pyramids Cafe 93 / 98 11/8/2021
Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 100 1/18/2022
Rainforest Cafe 100 10/8/2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate 100 9/1/2021
Romano’s Macaroni Grill 100 1/10/2022
Subway 100 1/18/2022
T.G.I. Friday’s 93 / 100 4/26/2022
The Cheesecake Factory
Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen 92 / 99 3/31/2022
Wetzel’s retzels 94 / 99 3/7/2022
Woops!

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

