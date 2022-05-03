Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores as of May 2, 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
|Food Place
|Score / Follow Up
|Date
|Aquarium Restaurant
|83 / 98
|2/17/2022
|auntie Anne’s
|91 / 98
|8/24/2021
|Bavarian Bierhaus
|89 / 99
|4/28/2022
|Burger King
|83 / 95
|4/21/2022
|Charleys Philly Steaks
|99
|3/21/2022
|Chili’s
|89 / 99
|3/24/2022
|Chuy’s Mexican Food
|98
|11/22/2021
|Cinnabon
|99
|8/24/2021
|Dave & Buster’s
|99
|3/16/2022
|Dippin’ Dots
|100
|3/24/2022
|German Roasted Nuts
|100
|3/31/2022
|Great American Cookies
|99
|8/24/2021
|Green Leaf’s
|94 / 99
|4/26/2022
|Haagen-Dazs
|100
|1/31/2022
|Jamba Juice
|99
|4/26/2022
|Johnny Rockets
|97
|11/1/2021
|Kelly’s Cajun Grill
|100
|11/8/2021
|Maki of Japan
|92 / 97
|11/16/2021
|Mission BBQ
|95 / 100
|11/1/2021
|Molly’s Cupcakes
|Nash Dogs
|Orange Julius
|94 / 99
|3/14/2022
|Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen
|83 / 98
|11/19/2021
|Panda Epress
|100
|3/31/2022
|Popeyes
|Pyramids Cafe
|93 / 98
|11/8/2021
|Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20
|100
|1/18/2022
|Rainforest Cafe
|100
|10/8/2021
|Rocky Mountain Chocolate
|100
|9/1/2021
|Romano’s Macaroni Grill
|100
|1/10/2022
|Subway
|100
|1/18/2022
|T.G.I. Friday’s
|93 / 100
|4/26/2022
|The Cheesecake Factory
|Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen
|92 / 99
|3/31/2022
|Wetzel’s retzels
|94 / 99
|3/7/2022
|Woops!
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.