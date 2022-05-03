Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for May 3

These are the most recent inspection scores as of May 2, 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

Food Place Score / Follow Up Date Aquarium Restaurant 83 / 98 2/17/2022 auntie Anne’s 91 / 98 8/24/2021 Bavarian Bierhaus 89 / 99 4/28/2022 Burger King 83 / 95 4/21/2022 Charleys Philly Steaks 99 3/21/2022 Chili’s 89 / 99 3/24/2022 Chuy’s Mexican Food 98 11/22/2021 Cinnabon 99 8/24/2021 Dave & Buster’s 99 3/16/2022 Dippin’ Dots 100 3/24/2022 German Roasted Nuts 100 3/31/2022 Great American Cookies 99 8/24/2021 Green Leaf’s 94 / 99 4/26/2022 Haagen-Dazs 100 1/31/2022 Jamba Juice 99 4/26/2022 Johnny Rockets 97 11/1/2021 Kelly’s Cajun Grill 100 11/8/2021 Maki of Japan 92 / 97 11/16/2021 Mission BBQ 95 / 100 11/1/2021 Molly’s Cupcakes Nash Dogs Orange Julius 94 / 99 3/14/2022 Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen 83 / 98 11/19/2021 Panda Epress 100 3/31/2022 Popeyes Pyramids Cafe 93 / 98 11/8/2021 Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 100 1/18/2022 Rainforest Cafe 100 10/8/2021 Rocky Mountain Chocolate 100 9/1/2021 Romano’s Macaroni Grill 100 1/10/2022 Subway 100 1/18/2022 T.G.I. Friday’s 93 / 100 4/26/2022 The Cheesecake Factory Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen 92 / 99 3/31/2022 Wetzel’s retzels 94 / 99 3/7/2022 Woops!

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.