Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressScore / Follow UpDate
Blue Coast Burrito4091 Mallory Ln999/7/2021
Casa Jose3046 Columbia Ave #1101003/10/2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill430 Cool Springs Blvd1001/27/2022
Chuy's3061 Mallory Ln97 / 994/5/2022
Cinco de Mayo1010 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 1781004/26/2022
Condado Tacos4031 Aspen Grove Dr #1081003/31/2022
DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill1800 Galleria Blvd94 /993/1/2022
El Guadalajara603 Hillsboro Rd982/10/2022
El Sombrero1401 Liberty Pike90 / 1004/19/2022
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant1113 Murfreesboro Rd #31693 / 984/13/2022
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant1709 Galleria Blvd #1013973/8/2022
La Hacienda1110 Hillsboro Rd # 24087 / 974/14/2022
La Tapatia (food truck)111 Grenadier Dr93 / 10012/20/2021
Los Compadres Taco Shop1328 W Main St9311/22/2021
Moe's Southwest Grill401-A Cool Springs Blvd999/14/2021
Mojo's Tacos230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y9811/23/2021
Mojo's Tacos Mobile125 3rd Ave N.10012/3/2021
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1031 Riverside Dr suite c10012/2/2021
Oscar's Taco Shop4115 Mallory Ln93 / 983/14/2022
Oscar's Taco Shop188 Front St1004/7/2022
Pancho's Place209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #17690 / 953/8/2022
Pueblo Real1340 W Main St95 / 1002/24/2022
Sopapilla's1109 Davenport Blvd84 / 994/11/2022
Taco Bell1208 Murfreesboro Rd1008/24/2021
Taco Bell1710 Columbia Ave1008/24/2021
Taco Bell1715 Galleria Blvd1003/11/2021
Taqueria Jalisco595 Hillsboro Rd #32382 / 9212/7/2021
Tito's Mexican Restaurant4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1111002/10/2022
West Coast Taco1511 Columbia Ave9812/13/2021
Wilco Fusion Grill9040 Carothers Pkwy B10595 / 991/11/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

