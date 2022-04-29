Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Score / Follow Up Date Blue Coast Burrito 4091 Mallory Ln 99 9/7/2021 Casa Jose 3046 Columbia Ave #110 100 3/10/2022 Chipotle Mexican Grill 430 Cool Springs Blvd 100 1/27/2022 Chuy's 3061 Mallory Ln 97 / 99 4/5/2022 Cinco de Mayo 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 178 100 4/26/2022 Condado Tacos 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 100 3/31/2022 DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill 1800 Galleria Blvd 94 /99 3/1/2022 El Guadalajara 603 Hillsboro Rd 98 2/10/2022 El Sombrero 1401 Liberty Pike 90 / 100 4/19/2022 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316 93 / 98 4/13/2022 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 1709 Galleria Blvd #1013 97 3/8/2022 La Hacienda 1110 Hillsboro Rd # 240 87 / 97 4/14/2022 La Tapatia (food truck) 111 Grenadier Dr 93 / 100 12/20/2021 Los Compadres Taco Shop 1328 W Main St 93 11/22/2021 Moe's Southwest Grill 401-A Cool Springs Blvd 99 9/14/2021 Mojo's Tacos 230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y 98 11/23/2021 Mojo's Tacos Mobile 125 3rd Ave N. 100 12/3/2021 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 1031 Riverside Dr suite c 100 12/2/2021 Oscar's Taco Shop 4115 Mallory Ln 93 / 98 3/14/2022 Oscar's Taco Shop 188 Front St 100 4/7/2022 Pancho's Place 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #176 90 / 95 3/8/2022 Pueblo Real 1340 W Main St 95 / 100 2/24/2022 Sopapilla's 1109 Davenport Blvd 84 / 99 4/11/2022 Taco Bell 1208 Murfreesboro Rd 100 8/24/2021 Taco Bell 1710 Columbia Ave 100 8/24/2021 Taco Bell 1715 Galleria Blvd 100 3/11/2021 Taqueria Jalisco 595 Hillsboro Rd #323 82 / 92 12/7/2021 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 100 2/10/2022 West Coast Taco 1511 Columbia Ave 98 12/13/2021 Wilco Fusion Grill 9040 Carothers Pkwy B105 95 / 99 1/11/2022

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.