WCSO Traffic Unit Joins Crack Down on Speeders and Distracted Drivers

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a joint operation with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Spring Hill Police Department and Franklin Police Department on April 29th, 2022. This operation will be in support of “Hands Free Awareness Month” as well as the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign. The focus of this operation will be distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving. During these efforts, some agencies will utilize grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Officers from all agencies will be working together to identify violators and coordinate enforcement efforts throughout Williamson County all day. In 2021 there were 4,468 crashes reported in Williamson County. Distracted driving caused 17.12% of these crashes and 5.2% were caused by speeding drivers.

**statistics provided by Tennessee Highway Safety Office